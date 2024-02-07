Aberdeen IronBirds Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

ABERDEEN, Md - The Orioles today announced the coaching staff and player development assignments for the Aberdeen IronBirds. FELIPE ROJAS, JR. will serve as the IronBirds manager for the 2024 season. Joining him will be hitting coach ZACK COLE, pitching coach JORDIE HENRY, fundamentals coach CHARLES BOLDEN, development coach RYAN GOLL, athletic trainer TORI ATENCIO, ATC, strength and conditioning coach CHRIS FROSCH, and clubhouse manager ROSS STOVALL.

Bringing a wealth of knowledge and coaching experience to Aberdeen, Rojas has spent the past 17 years in the Orioles organization, including the past two seasons as the manager for the Delmarva Shorebirds. Rojas also brings over 12 years of playing experience with the Kansas City Royals, Montreal Royales in the Canadian Baseball League, and Escogido of the Dominican Winter League.

Rojas also comes from a long line of baseball players and managers. Rojas's father, Felipe, was the first Dominican manager in the history of Major League Baseball, managing the Montreal Expose and the San Francisco Giants. Additionally, Rojas is the brother of former New York Mets Manager Luis Rojas and is related to former Orioles outfielder Moises Alou, who played 17 seasons in the majors.

Cole is entering his fourth season with the Orioles organization and his third with the IronBirds. Cole initially joined in March of 2021 as a Technology Coordinator, then served as a Development Coach within the organization. Prior to the 2022 season, Cole was named the hitting coach for the IronBirds and has held that position since.

Henry joins the IronBirds coaching staff after previously serving on the coaching staff for the FCL Orioles. Prior to joining the Orioles organization, Henry spent time at Prime Sports Performance in Baltimore, where he served as the Director of Pitching. Henry also played four seasons at Wayland Baptist University in Planview, Texas.

Bolden joins the IronBirds for his first year in the organization after previously serving as the head basketball coach for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the last three years. Bolden also brings in a wealth of baseball knowledge, as he previously served as a Coach & Scout for USA Baseball, and the head baseball coach for Walther Christian Academy.

Goll returns to Aberdeen for a second stint after spending the 2023 season as the development coach for the Bowie Baysox. He will also serve as the offseason camp coordinator.

Atencio is back for her second season in Aberdeen as the team's athletic trainer. Prior to joining the IronBirds staff in 2023, Atencio served as the assistant athletic trainer for Montana State University Billings. She also spent two seasons as the athletic trainer for the Billings Mustangs of the MLB Partner Pioneer League.

Frosch returns to Aberdeen in 2024 for his second season with the IronBirds, and his third season in the Orioles organization. Prior to that, he spent two seasons working in the Cubs organization. Frosch was a college baseball player at the University of Tampa, where he studied Human Performance.

The Aberdeen IronBirds season kicks off on the road against the Jersey Shore Blue Claws on Friday, April 5th, with the home opener on Tuesday, April 9th against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. To purchase tickets, please call 410-297-9292 or visit goironbirds.com.

Opened in 2002, the IronBirds are owned by Cal Ripken, Jr. and Bill Ripken, Aberdeen natives, and play High-A professional minor league baseball in the South Atlantic League as a Baltimore Orioles affiliate. 2024 will be the 22*nd* year and 22*nd* season of IronBirds baseball. For more information, visit www.goironbirds.com or visit IronBirds social media.

