Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Join the BlueClaws in celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day. We have some amazing women that are an enormous part of our team and help make the BlueClaws one of the top spots for entertainment around the Jersey Shore!

Below, find out some more information about the women on our team.

Bri Anderson - Fan Engagement & Promotions Intern

Hometown - Freehold

When I Was 10, I Wanted to Be - a Mascot

What advice would you give to a woman looking to break into the sports industry? "Just do it. I see women working in every field in sports and it's very inspiring. The sky's the limit. Go for your dreams, your goals and ambitions. I've grown so much here the last two years and it shows anyone can achieve anything you put your mind to."

Gianna Fiocco - Director of Promotions & Entertainment

Hometown - Lacey Township

When I Was 10, I Wanted to Be - a Teacher

What advice would you give to a woman looking to break into the sports industry? "Don't be intimated by the fact that you are a woman. Instead, use that as your motivation to show the world who you can be and what you are capable of doing."

Jamie Wagner -

Hometown - Oneonta, New York

When I Was 10, I wanted to Be - a Teacher

What advice would you give to a woman looking to break into the sports industry? "You have to be willing to do whatever it takes. I started my life over at 32. I had worked in retail my entire life, but I wanted more. I decided to take a chance on myself. We flew to Vegas for a job fair, spent 48 hours there, and those 48 hours changed my life."

Jane Rogers - Administrative Coordinator

Hometown -* Staten Island

When I Was 10, I Wanted to Be - an Interior Designer

What advice would you give to a woman looking to break into the sports industry? "If you really want to do it, commit yourself to it. Learn everything you can from all the mentors and you'll develop you're own style. That's what will make you become you."

Michelle Salamoni - Production Intern

Hometown - Washington Township

When I Was 10, I Wanted to Be - a Teacher

What advice would you give to a woman looking to break into the sports industry? "Don't be scared. If you're passionate about it, you'll get where you need to be."

Rachael Pabon - Food & Beverage Manager

Hometown - Monmouth County, New Jersey

When I Was 10, I Wanted to Be - a Police Officer

What advice would you give to a woman looking to break into the sports industry? "Just do it. I grew up playing sports and loved the competitive nature of sports. Now I get to come to work and experience that every single day."

Suzanne Jackson - Ticket Account Executive

Hometown - Scotch Plains

When I Was 10, I Wanted to Be - an American Picker

What advice would you give to a woman looking to break into the sports industry? "Just know that you're capable. Be confident in yourself and trust your gut. It's something you can always fall back on. It's never too late to get involved in something you're passionate about and could also be really good at."

Taylor Pietrangelo - Videographer

Hometown - Howell

When I Was 10, I Wanted to Be - an Architect

What advice would you give to a woman looking to break into the sports industry? "Just go for it. There are so many opportunities for you in this industry. Don't be afraid to reach out."

