Abby Albino on Why Representation Matters in Sports: Asian Heritage Month

May 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







In this special Asian Heritage Month episode, host Donnovan Bennett sits down with Canada Basketball's Abby Albino and TSN's John Lu to reflect on their experiences in the sports industry. From childhood memories of using sport to belong, to pushing for representation in media, marketing and sneakers, they share powerful stories of navigating identity, the importance of visibility and building spaces where everyone feels seen. Diversity is Strength Conversations is presented by Kyndryl and powered by SiriusXM.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 9, 2025

