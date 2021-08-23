Aaron Sabato Assigned to Cedar Rapids; Max Smith Released

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the addition of infielder Aaron Sabato from the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, and the release of Max Smith. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Sabato was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the first round of the 2020 draft as the 27th pick overall. In 85 games for Fort Myers in 2021, Sabato has a .189 batting average with 11 home runs and 42 RBI's.

The 2021 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players along with nine individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

The Kernels travel to the new Beloit stadium August 24-29. Listen to our broadcast coverage with guest broadcaster, Josh Christensen available on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

The Kernels return to Perfect Game Field for their final home series of 2021, against the Quad Cities River Bandits, August 31st. Promotions during the final series include, Bark in the Park (9/1), Big Screen TV Thursday (9/2), 2 for 1 Friday (9/3), Wizardry Night with scarf giveaway and jersey auction (9/3), Post-Game Fireworks (9/4), Twins replica jersey auction (9/5), Kids Eat FREE (9/5).

