Yoga in the Outfield Back at Day Air Ballpark for Third Time in 2021

August 23, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - The annual "Yoga in the Outfield" event is back at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, August 24th. Tuesday marks the third and final of three events this year. The one-hour yoga class will be led by staff from Ignite Yoga.

This event is perfect for yogis of all skill levels. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. before the class, and the yoga starts at 6:00 p.m. Stick around after the event to mingle with fellow yoga lovers, enjoy a complimentary drink at Day Air Ballpark, and see if you are a winner of any raffle prizes. The event will conclude at 9:00 p.m.

Cost of admission is only $15.00. Along with the yoga class, tickets include entry into a raffle for Dragons merchandise, as well as admission to the Happy Hour in the Sam Adams Pub after the class.

To order your tickets, call Andrew Hayes of the Dayton Dragons at (937) 228-2287 x129 or email at dragons@daytondragons.com for more information. Tickets will also be available at the gate on the day of the event.

About Ignite Yoga: Located in Centreville, Ignite Yoga offers classes seven days a week at various skill levels. The studio offers private and group sessions along with meditation and nutrition counseling.

The Dragons play at beautiful, downtown Day Air Ballpark and are scheduled to play 12 more home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time. Single-game tickets for all Dragons 2021 home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.