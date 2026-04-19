A Touch of Class from Wolfgang Prentice

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Wolfgang Prentice scored a beautiful header in the fourth minute of play for Oakland Roots SC against FC Tulsa.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2026

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