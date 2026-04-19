USL Oakland Roots SC

A Touch of Class from Wolfgang Prentice

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video


Wolfgang Prentice scored a beautiful header in the fourth minute of play for Oakland Roots SC against FC Tulsa.

Check out the Oakland Roots SC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central