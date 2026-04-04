"A RAPID FIRE START FOR AV ALTA!!!"

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Collin Anderson scored in the 67th minute to rescue a point for AV ALTA FC with a 2-2 draw against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC after the hosts were reduced to 10 players with Adam Aoumaich, Tobi Adewole and Omar Hernandez finding the back of the net at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 4, 2026

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