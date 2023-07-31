A Night of Tributes: Darryl Strawberry Number Retired, Mike Veeck, Marv Goldklang, Bill Murray, and Van Schley Honored August 12

ST. PAUL, MN - It's going to be a day unlike any that CHS Field has ever seen. Five of the most important people in the St. Paul Saints franchise history will come together for a night that will be talked about for years to come. One of the most prolific, if not the most prolific, player to wear a Saints uniform will have his number retired and the men whose vision, creativity, and love of the game, brought baseball back to St. Paul after a three-decade hiatus will be honored in a ceremony to top all other ceremonies on Saturday, August 12.

The stories of Darryl Strawberry in a St. Paul Saints uniform are those of lore. Home runs he hit grow further as time passes on. The number of people that packed Midway Stadium, and road ballparks, are said to be in the hundreds of thousands a night. What is true, however, is the impact Strawberry had on the Saints in the 29 games he played for the organization in 1996. It's because of the incredible numbers and the influence he had on the community that the Saints are retiring his number 17, becoming the fourth jersey retirement in franchise history. Strawberry hit a robust .435 with 18 homers and 39 RBI in only 29 games before signing with the New York Yankees and winning a World Series. Strawberry joins Wayne "Twig" Terwilliger (#5), Kevin Millar (#15), and George Tsamis (#22), as those that have donned a Saints uniform and had their number retired. The first 1,500 people in attendance will receive a one-of-a-kind Darryl Strawberry pennant print.

Mike Veeck, Marv Goldklang, Bill Murray, and Van Schley helped bring the "no one believed in us" organization to the Capital City. When the Saints began play in 1993 few in the media world believed the organization would survive through July, let alone until the end of the season. The epitaph was written before a pitch was even thrown. Not only was there no funeral (although there was a FUNeral) the Saints went on to become one of the most successful and recognizable baseball teams in the country. For more than 30 years, under the direction of these men, the organization was the blueprint for how Minor League Baseball teams operated focusing on the fan experience, introducing unique promotions, and emphasizing community involvement. While Veeck, Goldklang, Murray, and Schley gave the Twin Cities so much joy, it's now our turn to thank them for their three decades of Fun they brought to the Twin Cities baseball community as we honor them with a celebration fit for these men.

This group helped usher in baseball at Midway Stadium in 1993 and exceeded even their wildest expectations. They brought staples such as Sister Roz, the ballpig, and haircuts at the ballpark into the mainstream. On the field, the organization jumpstarted the careers of players like J.D. Drew, Rey Ordonez, Kevin Millar, and the first female pitcher in professional baseball, Ila Borders along with extending the careers of Leon "Bull" Durham, Darryl Strawberry, and so many others. In 2015 they opened the award-winning CHS Field to great fanfare. After setting all kinds of attendance records the plucky team that spent 30-years proving naysayers wrong, was welcomed by Major League Baseball as the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate in 2021 putting a bow on an incredible three decade run for these four men.

