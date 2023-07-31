McDermott Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Minor League Baseball today announced the International League's Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards. Norfolk Tides right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott was named Pitcher of the Week while St. Paul's Anthony Prato was named Player of the Week.

McDermott served as a follower in his one appearance for Norfolk last week. On July 27, he entered in the third inning on a day Austin Voth made a start on Major League Rehab. McDermott tossed 5.0 scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven. The effort earned him his second win in Triple-A and his first weekly award in his professional career.

It was the second straight game McDermott was credited with a win, and is 2-0 in three appearances for Norfolk so far. In both of the wins, he struck out at least seven batters. Since his first Triple-A win on July 22, McDermott leads the International League in strikeouts (16), opponent's average (.094) and opponent's slugging (.125) while also ranking in ERA (T-3rd, 1.80) and WHIP (4th, 1.10).

McDermott, 24, was born in Anderson, Indiana and was acquired by the Orioles in a three-way trade from Houston along with Seth Johnson from Tampa Bay. The Astros acquired Trey Mancini from Baltimore and Jayden Murray from the Rays. Tampa Bay acquired José Siri from Houston. McDermott was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Ball State University by Houston, who earned the pick in compensation when George Springer signed with Toronto. Before being promoted to Norfolk, he made 16 appearances (14 starts) with Bowie, going 5-6 with a 3.56 ERA (27 ER, 68.1 IP). He struck out twice as many batters as he walked (88 SO, 44 BB) while allowing a 1.26 WHIP and a .176 opponent's average. McDermott exited Bowie leading the Eastern League among qualified pitchers in opponent's average and slugging (.292). He also ranked in ERA (5th), strikeouts (5th) and WHIP (6th). He made his Triple-A debut on July 15 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

