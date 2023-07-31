Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher Chris Sale Scheduled to Make MLB Rehab Starts at NBT Bank Stadium this Week

SYRACUSE, NY - Seven-time All-Star and 2018 World Series champion Chris Sale is scheduled to make two Major League rehab starts at NBT Bank Stadium with the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Boston Red Sox) when Worcester comes to town to play the Syracuse Mets in a six-game series.

Sale is a starting pitcher for the Boston Red Sox who is currently on Boston's injured list. The 34-year-old started the 2023 season in Boston's rotation, posting a 5-2 record with a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts before an injury. Sale recorded 71 strikeouts compared to only 15 walks in 59 innings pitched in 2023 before his injury.

Sale is scheduled to be Worcester's starting pitcher on Tuesday, August 1st. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Then, the left-hander is also scheduled to start Sunday's game on August 6th with first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

Sale was an American League All-Star from every year from 2012 to 2018 during time with both the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox. Sale pitched for Chicago from 2010-2016 and for Boston from 2017-2023. The Lakeland, FL native led the American League in strikeouts in 2015 and 2017. In 2018, Sale was Boston's Opening Day starter, started Game One of the World Series, and pitched the final inning of the World Series, securing Boston's 2018 World Series championship.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

