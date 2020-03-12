A Message from the Captains Regarding Tickets on Sale Day

(Eastlake, OH) - Nothing is more important to the Lake County Captains organization than the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and employees. Earlier today, Minor League Baseball issued a statement that the start of the 2020 season will be delayed in light of the coronavirus outbreak. In accordance with that decision and the safety recommendations made by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, we have decided to postpone our Tickets on Sale Day event, which was scheduled to take place at the ballpark this Saturday, March 14. Future plans for Tickets on Sale Day will be determined as more information becomes available. We are committed to putting the health and safety of our community above all else.

