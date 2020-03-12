Dayton Dragons Issue Statement Regarding Governor's Order

March 12, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons have just learned of the Governor's order regarding the coronavirus situation and the prohibiting of large gatherings and outdoor events of over 100 people, including stadiums and arenas. The Dragons' #1 priority is, and always has been, the health, safety, and protection of our fans, employees, players and coaches.

The Dragons are currently gathering information and working with City, County, and State leaders, as well as public health officials. The Dragons will be communicating with Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, and the Midwest League regarding the current situation.

There is still much to learn prior to the scheduled opening of our 21st season. When we know more about the start of the 2020 season, we will contact all our ticketing clients, fans, and other members of our community.

Again, the Dayton Dragons' #1 concern is for the health, safety, and protection of our fans, employees, players, and coaches, as we remain committed to providing the same great customer service and safe, clean, family-friendly entertainment to which our fans have grown accustomed. Our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.