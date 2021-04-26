920 ESPN New Jersey Becomes Thunder Flagship Station

April 26, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to announce the continued partnership with Townsquare Media's 920 ESPN New Jersey (WNJE-AM) as the flagship radio station of Thunder Baseball.

All Thunder home games will be heard live on ESPN 920 AM New Jersey and online through www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

"I am thrilled to share the news that we will continue our partnership with Townsquare Media and 920 ESPN New Jersey," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "920 ESPN New Jersey offers a premiere signal that ensures our fans all across the region will be able to listen to Thunder baseball."

WNJE-AM hosts ESPN Radio content throughout the day, including: "Keyshawn, JWill, & Zubin" and "Freddie and Fitzsimmons." Station programs include "The Empowerment Hour" and "House of Cards." The station also serves as the home of Super Bowl LIV, the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, the NCAA Men's Frozen Four Hockey Tournament, and Major PGA events. WNJE-AM can be heard throughout Bucks, Burlington and Mercer Counties.

Gregg Caserta will be the Voice of the Thunder during the 2021 season.

Gregg starts his first season as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations with the Trenton Thunder. Prior to the 2021 season, Gregg spent three seasons as a radio broadcaster with the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils. He also spent a year with the Eastern League's Richmond Flying Squirrels, where he provided play-by-play and served as the pre and post-game show host on the Flying Squirrels Radio Network. A native of Harrington Park, New Jersey, Gregg is an update anchor for CBS Sports Radio and handles play-by-play for Long Island University's Division I men's basketball, football, and women's volleyball programs.

The 2021 season will begin on Tuesday, May 4 at 7:00pm when the Thunder host the Worcester Red Sox. For more information on Thunder baseball, visit www.TrentonThunder.com or call 609-394-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 26, 2021

920 ESPN New Jersey Becomes Thunder Flagship Station - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.