Cutters Implementing New Clear Bag Policy

April 26, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







To provide a safer environment for fans, expedite fan entry and to better adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, the Williamsport Crosscutters are implementing a new CLEAR BAG POLICY that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into Historic Bowman Field for Cutters games beginning with the 2021 season.

The Williamsport Crosscutters encourage fans to not bring any type of bags when attending games, but will

permit fans to carry the following style and size bag into the stadium (subject to visual or, if deemed

necessary, physical inspection):

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar)

In addition to one clear bag per person, fans are also permitted to carry a small clutch bag no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" with or without a handle or strap.

In speaking about the new policy, Crosscutters Vice President General Manager Doug Estes stated, "The Crosscutters review public safety and stadium security policies each year looking for ways to improve and enhance fan safety. At this time, we strongly felt that it made sense to adjust our policy to enhance public safety and make stadium access more efficient while also attempting to limit or eliminate the need for physical searches of bags in the wake of the recent pandemic."

Examples of bags and items that are no longer permitted include; purses, backpacks, tinted plastic bags, tote bags, diaper bags, camera cases, fanny packs, and seat cushions that include zippers or pockets. Fans who arrive at the gate with bags other than those permitted will be required to carry their bags and related items back to their vehicle before entering the stadium. A limited number of approved clear bags will be available for purchase inside the Sawmill Team Store at Historic Bowman Field.

As in past years, fans are not permitted to bring any type of food or beverage into the stadium per MLB Draft League rules. Exceptions to the policies are made for medically necessary items on a case-by-case basis. More information on the new Clear Bag Policy is available by visiting crosscutters.com

The 2021 Williamsport Crosscutters home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25 at Historic Bowman Field as the Cutters begin play in the new MLB Draft League. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are available online at crosscutters.com or by calling (570) 326-3389. Tickets for Opening Night and all May and June home games go on sale to the general public May 10 at 10am and can be ordered online, by phone or in-person at the Cutters Box Office.

