9.28.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 28, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Stella Nyamekye and Kiara Locklear gave Fort Lauderdale United FC a two-goal lead before Hope Breslin's late goal cut the deficit in half for the home side as FTL UTD won 2-1 against Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park.
