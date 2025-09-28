9.28.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 28, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Stella Nyamekye and Kiara Locklear gave Fort Lauderdale United FC a two-goal lead before Hope Breslin's late goal cut the deficit in half for the home side as FTL UTD won 2-1 against Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.