9.27.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charlie Dennis scored twice before Remi Cabral scored an equalizer in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to cap a three-goal comeback to earn Phoenix Rising FC a 3-3 draw against Oakland Roots SC after Peter Wilson had scored twice and Danny Trejo once for the visitors inside the opening 25 minutes.
