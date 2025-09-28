9.27.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Charlie Dennis scored twice before Remi Cabral scored an equalizer in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to cap a three-goal comeback to earn Phoenix Rising FC a 3-3 draw against Oakland Roots SC after Peter Wilson had scored twice and Danny Trejo once for the visitors inside the opening 25 minutes.







