9.22.2024: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
September 22, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC Video
Spokane Zephyr FC recorded its first win and clean sheet of the season after Haley Thomas' header secured the 1-0 victory against DC Power FC at ONE Spokane Stadium.
