Spokane Zephyr FC Take Down Power FC

September 22, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

2024/25 USL Super League - Regular Season

Spokane Zephyr FC (1-1-2) 1 vs. 0 DC Power Football Club (0-3-2)

Sunday, September 22

ONE Spokane Stadium - Spokane, WA

Player Notes:

Madison Murnin led the team with five tackles and four clearances.

Morgan Aquino recorded three saves in the match.

The following players made their fifth consecutive start for Power FC: Morgan Aquino, Madison Murnin, Susanna Friedrichs, Grace Yango, Katrina Guillou, and Jorian Baucom.

Match Notes:

DC Power Football Club played its first match in club history against Spokane Zephyr FC.

Power FC are now 0-1-0 against Spokane all-time.

Spokane Zephyr FC Lineup: Isobel Nino, Alyssa Bourgeois, Sarah Clark (C), Haley Thomas, Emma Jaskaniec, Marley Canales, Emina Ekic (Jennifer Vetter 86 ¬Â²), Sophie Braun (Taylor Aylmer 62 ¬Â²), Natalie Viggiano (Katie Murray 77 ¬Â²), Taryn Ries, McKenzie Weinhert (Jodi Ulkekul 77 ¬Â²)

Bench: Hailey Coll, Makena Carr, Riley Tanner

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Madison Murnin (Alex Kirnos 86 ¬Â²)Amber DiOrio, Madison Wolfbauer, Susannah Friedrichs (C), Jennifer Cudjoe (Loza Abera 45 ¬Â²), Grace Yango, Katrina Guillou, Mariah Lee (Charlie Estcourt 74 ¬Â²), Yuuka Kurosaki (Katie Duong 86 ¬Â²), Jorian Baucom (Anna Bagley 64 ¬Â²)

Bench: Adelaide Gay

