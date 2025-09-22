9.21.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Edward Kizza and Ben Ofeimu scored second-half goals to rally Indy Eleven to a 2-1 victory against Birmingham Legion FC on Sunday evening at Michael A. Carroll Stadium after Peter-Lee Vassell had opened the scoring for Legion in the first half.







