9.20.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video







Oalex Anderson scored in second-half stoppage time to grab North Carolina FC a 2-2 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium after goals by Manuel Arteaga and Woobens Pacius had put the Rowdies ahead with under 10 minutes to play.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.