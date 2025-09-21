9.20.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video
Oalex Anderson scored in second-half stoppage time to grab North Carolina FC a 2-2 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium after goals by Manuel Arteaga and Woobens Pacius had put the Rowdies ahead with under 10 minutes to play.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 20, 2025
- Dallas Trinity FC Secures Valuable Road Point in 1-1 Draw at Tampa Bay Sun FCDallas Trinity FC Secures Valuable Road Point - Dallas Trinity FC
- Dallas Trinity FC Secures Valuable Road Point in 1-1 Draw at Tampa Bay Sun FC - Dallas Trinity FC
- Lexington SC Extends Clean Sheet Streak To Three Straight In Draw Vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Bay Sun FC Stories
- Sun Struggle to Find Footing as Spokane Strikes Twice Before the Break
- Florida Super League Clubs Open Fan Submissions to Name In-State Derby
- Suncoast Credit Union Kicks off Game-Changing Partnership with Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Brooklyn FC Tops Sun in Opener
- Tampa Bay Sun FC Welcomes Academy Signings