Tampa Bay Sun FC Earn First Win of 2025/26 Season at Spokane

Published on November 9, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tampa Bay Sun FC earned their first win of the 2025-26 campaign Sunday afternoon, defeating Spokane Zephyr FC 1-0 behind a composed defensive performance and a decisive first-half header from defender Vivianne Bessette.

The Sun controlled possession through the opening stages and broke through in the 19th minute when Bessette headed home a pinpoint corner from Sabrina McNeill, placing the Sun ahead early.

Spokane pushed for an equalizer, but goalkeeper Sydney Schneider produced several key saves to preserve the lead, including a strong stop in the 66th minute to deny Aryssa Mahrt from close range. The back line, led by Bessette and Brooke Hendrix, held firm to secure the clean sheet and all three points on the road.

Tampa Bay Sun FC (1-3-5) will now turn their attention to the Florida Derby, traveling south to face Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday, November 15, in one of the league's most anticipated fixtures of the season.

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown reflected on the result:

"It felt like the first game that we've had that we have healthy bodies with depth on the bench. It's going to be a lot more difficult for teams to manage us when we're bringing players like Zade on the pitch, Gabby on the pitch, Emma and Parsons, and you know those players that are tough to play against - it's more experience coming at you after that."

Vivianne Bessette on her first professional goal and the team's composure:

"I'm super grateful to score my first professional goal. Even after going up, we knew we had to keep attacking with purpose while also protecting a one-goal lead. I think we managed that well by staying composed and connected defensively. That collective focus is what allowed us to close it out and finally get the result we've been working for."

Goalkeeper Sydney Schneider discussed the team's defensive resolve:

"The energy in front of me was outstanding. We stayed organized, communicated well, and never lost focus. It's always rewarding to come away with a clean sheet, but the credit belongs to the entire team for staying composed under pressure."

Next Home Match

The Sun return home for Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 22, presented by Tampa General Hospital, to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes. Fans can expect special recognitions and matchday tributes throughout the evening as Tampa Bay hosts Lexington SC.







