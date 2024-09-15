9.14.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

September 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Las Vegas Lights FC and Monterey Bay F.C. each had opportunities but neither was able to find the net as the Lights' Raiko Arozarena posted a three-save shutout and Monterey Bay's Carlos Herrera a five-save performance.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.