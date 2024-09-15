9.14.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights
September 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Las Vegas Lights FC and Monterey Bay F.C. each had opportunities but neither was able to find the net as the Lights' Raiko Arozarena posted a three-save shutout and Monterey Bay's Carlos Herrera a five-save performance.
