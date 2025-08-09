8.9.2025: Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Stéfano Pinho scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to equalize following Yanis Lelin's goal in the 85th minute as Union Omaha salvaged a 2-2 draw against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Werner Park, with the visitors extending their unbeaten streak in league play to seven matches.
