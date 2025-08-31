8.30.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video







Niall Reid-Stephen recorded a first-half brace before goals from Handwalla Bwana and Makel Rasheed led South Georgia Tormenta FC to a 4-0 win over Forward Madison FC at Tormenta Stadium, earning the hosts their first win over the 'Mingos in two years while the visitors saw their away winless streak extended to seven matches.







