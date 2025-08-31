8.30.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video
Niall Reid-Stephen recorded a first-half brace before goals from Handwalla Bwana and Makel Rasheed led South Georgia Tormenta FC to a 4-0 win over Forward Madison FC at Tormenta Stadium, earning the hosts their first win over the 'Mingos in two years while the visitors saw their away winless streak extended to seven matches.
Check out the South Georgia Tormenta FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from August 30, 2025
- Spokane Velocity FC Concludes a Two Match Road Trip With a Clash Against One Knoxville SC - Spokane Velocity FC
- Tormenta FC Dominates Forward Madison in 4-0 Victory - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- WSC Earns Hard-Fought 2-2 Draw at Naples Saturday NightÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ - Westchester SC
- Hearts Put Four Past Charlotte in Rampant Win - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Three-Goal Second Half Sinks Charlotte against Portland - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.