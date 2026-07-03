7 Touchdown Masterclass from Vernon Adams Jr.
Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Seven touchdowns. One unforgettable FanDuel Canada Day Weekend. Vernon Adams Jr. delivers a dominant performance with 6 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing score.
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