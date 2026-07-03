CFL Calgary Stampeders

7 Touchdown Masterclass from Vernon Adams Jr.

Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Seven touchdowns. One unforgettable FanDuel Canada Day Weekend. Vernon Adams Jr. delivers a dominant performance with 6 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing score.

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