7.5.2025: Texoma FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Goals from Brandon McManus and Jordan Chavez, a second-half penalty save from Javier Garcia powered Texoma FC to a 2-0 win over Forward Madison FC at Sherman Bearcat Stadium with the visitors reduced to 10 men following Ferrety Sousa's red card in first-half stoppage time.







