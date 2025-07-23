7.23.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Forward Madison FC defeats South Georgia Tormenta FC for first time since June 2023, stretches home unbeaten streak to four consecutive matches, as Lucca Dourado's 28th-minute winner powers 'Mingos to 1-0 victory against Ibises at Breese Stevens Field.







