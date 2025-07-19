7.19.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Marco Micaletto scored the only goal with eight minutes to go to lift Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium to break a four-game winless streak as United States U-20 international Adam Beaudry recorded a three-save shutout on his Switchbacks debut.







