7.19.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Marco Micaletto scored the only goal with eight minutes to go to lift Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium to break a four-game winless streak as United States U-20 international Adam Beaudry recorded a three-save shutout on his Switchbacks debut.
Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2025
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
