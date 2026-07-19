7.18.2026: Charlotte Independence vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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A dream second half saw Chattanooga Red Wolves SC score four goals, two from Aaron Lombardi, the game-winner by Pedro Hernandez, and a dagger from Jordan Ayimbila to beat the Charlotte Independence 3-2 at American Legion Memorial Stadium, as the Jacks got goals from Souaibou Marou and Joey Skinner.
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