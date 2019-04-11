66ers Sweep Modesto with 13-Inning Victory

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino downed the Modesto Nuts 5-4 in 13 innings on Wednesday and swept the Mariners affiliate in a three-game set. Nate Bertness (1-0), activated on the roster earlier that morning, allowed just one unearned run over the four extra frames to earn the win in his 2019 debut. The 66ers have won four of their last five games and are now over .500 at 4-3.

Inland Empire took a 1-0 lead in the third when Orlando Martinez doubled and then scored two batters later on Franklin Torres' RBI single. The game remained tied until the fifth when Modesto (4-3) touched IE reliever Erik Manoah Jr. for three runs, the first coming on a two-out RBI bunt single by Connor Kopach. Cal Raleigh then delivered a two-run single two batters later to give the Nuts a 3-1 lead. Inland Empire however, answered in the eighth when with the bases loaded, Torii Hunter Jr. lifted a sac fly and Jordan Zimmerman notched a two-out game-tying RBI single to left. The game remained tied into the 11th when the Nuts got an RB single from Johnny Adams against Bertness to take a 4-3 lead. The Sixers tied it with one out in the bottom of the 11th when Orlando Martinez notched an RBI single to tie it back up. The 66ers won it in the 13th when Leonardo Rivas lifted a fly ball down the left field line for a double scoring Ryan Scott from second base and securing the walk-off. The loss went to Johnny Adams (0-1) who was pressed into pitching duties from his shortstop position and actually tossed a scoreless 12th prior to falling in the 13th; he had three hits at the plate. Torres had three hits for the Sixers including a triple. Bertness fanned six batters and allowed just one hit and no walks in four frames. IE starter Cooper Criswell allowed no runs in his first professional start while Austin Warren tossed two one-hit frames with three Ks.

The 66ers open a series at Lake Elisnore Thursday at 7:00 pm. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

