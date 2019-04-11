66ers Pitching Tosses Two-Hit Shutout in Strikeout-Fest

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino and Modesto Nuts engaged in a strikeout-lovers fantasy on Tuesday night. The 66ers logged a 2-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over the Nuts that witnessed the two clubs combine to strikeout 31 batters, one off the California League record.

The 66ers (3-3) pushed across a run in the third inning as Orlando Martinez singled against Modesto starter Ljay Newsome (1-1). Martinez pushed to third base on the double by Franklin Torres and then advanced home when the relay back to the infield was mishandled by the cutoff man. The run, unearned, was the blemish on an otherwise stellar outing for Newsome who struck out a career-high 11 batters in five frames. Luis Madero was outstanding for the 66ers in his start going four shutout frames fanning seven and allowing two hits and three walks. Madero has now thrown eight shutout innings over his first two outings. The 66ers bullpen was stout as Isaac Mattson was perfect over three innings with five punchouts and was credited with the win to improve to 1-0. Inland Empire got an insurance run in the seventh when Martinez drilled a two-out RBI single against Modesto (4-2) Sam Delaplane to make it 2-0. Martinez finished with three hits on the day, the first 66ers player to notch three knocks in 2019. Modesto loaded the bases in the eighth with two out but IE righty Jorge Tavarez came in an got an inning-ending ground ball; he tossed a perfect ninth with two Ks to earn his first save of the year.

The series concludes Wednesday at 10:30 am. The contest can be heard and seen live at 66ers.com.

