JetHawks Get First Win in Wednesday Nightcap

LANCASTER, Calif. - The Lancaster JetHawks came back to win game two of a doubleheader against the Lake Elsinore Storm Wednesday night, the team's first win of the season. Lake Elsinore won game one, 10-0, but the JetHawks took game two, 8-5.

Game 1: Lake Elsinore 10, JetHawks 0

Lake Elsinore (5-2) had their way with the JetHawks in game one of the twin-bill Wednesday. Lancaster played its first doubleheader since 2017 due to a wind advisory in the Antelope Valley Tuesday.

The Storm scored three runs in three different innings to run away from Lancaster (1-6). Luis Campusano got Lake Elsinore on the board with a two-run double in the first inning. That started a banner game for Lake Elsinore's catcher. He finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 4-for-5 with a home run and four runs batted in.

The JetHawks had opportunities, but could not push a run across. Lancaster left 11 men on base in the game, going 1-for-12 with men in scoring position.

Will Gaddis (0-1) allowed a career-high nine earned runs on ten hits, but the bullpen allowed just one run in four innings. Caleb Boushley (1-0) pitched two innings in relief to earn the win for Lake Elsinore.

Game 2: JetHawks 8, Lake Elsinore

The JetHawks fell behind but managed to fight back to win the nightcap Wednesday. Gabriel Arias hit a solo home run in the second and added a two-run double in the fourth to put the Storm on top, 3-0. It marked the sixth time in seven games that Lancaster's opponent has scored first this year.

Lancaster was held without a run until the fifth inning in game two. The JetHawks loaded the bases with one out for Casey Golden, who came through with a two-run single. Two batters later, Luis Castro put the team on top, 4-3, with a two-run single of his own.

The JetHawks would go on to score six runs on eight hits in the inning. Lake Elsinore made it a one-run game with two runs in the top of the sixth, but Lancaster answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Tommy Doyle earned his first save of the year, getting the final four outs in game two. He entered with the tying run at third base in the sixth inning, but struck out Jalen Washington to get out of the jam.

Hayden Roberts (1-0) pitched two innings in relief of spot-starter Nate Harris to earn the win. Tom Cosgrove, who was charged with Lancaster's first four runs, took the loss.

Castro led the way with three hits and two RBIs in the win. The JetHawks had 14 hits in the victory, and all 14 were singles.

After seven games at home to begin the season, the JetHawks hit the road for four games against the defending champion Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Thursday. Garrett Schilling (0-0) gets the ball in the opener against lefty Bryan Warzek (0-0). First pitch from LoanMart Field is set for 7:05 pm.

