66ers Announce 2021 Home Opener Date

The Inland Empire 66ers have announced May 4, 2021 as their 2021 season home opener against neighboring rival, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

May 4th will kick off a 120 games season against the 66ers seven California League opponents. The 2021 season will consist of a new schedule set up with six game homestands against a single team. Games will take place Tuesday through Sunday, with every Monday off. The new schedule model was created by Major League Baseball (MLB) in efforts to eliminate team travel and modernize the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) system.

The new schedule comes alongside with the unveiling of the 120 Player Development Licensees between MLB and MiLB clubs. MLB Commissioner, Rob Manfred expressed, "we are excited to unveil this new model, which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues' tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities."

The 66ers 2021 schedule will feature 10 weekends of games between May and September, and fans can look forwarded to the return of fan favorite theme nights and giveaways, as well as new and noteworthy promotions that will be released at a later date in addition to game times.

"We have missed being a gathering place for our community and are more than excited to safely invite fans back into the ballpark for some much-needed family friendly entertainment," expressed general Manager, Joe Hudson.

For more information or questions, please reach out by email to [emailÂ protected] or call 909-888-9922. 2021 Season Tickets and Group Tickets are now available. For the most up-to-date information on the 66ers, visit 66ers.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @66ersbaseball.

