Sports stats



Saskatchewan Rush

6-Pt Eve for Dawson Theede!

December 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video


It was a 4-goal, 2-assist night for Dawson Theede as the Thunderbirds fell to the Rush 9-8 in OT.
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from December 14, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central