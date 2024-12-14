6-Pt Eve for Dawson Theede!

December 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







It was a 4-goal, 2-assist night for Dawson Theede as the Thunderbirds fell to the Rush 9-8 in OT.

