Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

6.8.2024: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC extends club record with sixth consecutive victory across all competitions, earns first-ever road win against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC with 1-0 victory through Juan Galindrez's scissor kick score against former club.
