6.7.2025: Westchester SC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC and One Knoxville SC played to a 1-1 draw as Prince Saydee's goal in the 51st minute was answered by Kempes Tekiela from the penalty spot in the 71st minute as both sides finished the match with 10 men at The Stadium at Memorial Field.
