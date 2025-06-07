6.7.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights

June 7, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video







Tampa Bay Sun FC won 2-1 against Dallas Trinity FC to advance to the 2025 USL Super League Final after goals from Tash Flint and Carlee Giammona earned the comeback victory after conceding an early header from Dallas' Hannah Davison.







USL Super League Stories from June 7, 2025

Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Tampa Bay Sun FC in USL Super League Semifinals, 2-1 - Dallas Trinity FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.