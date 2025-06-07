6.7.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
June 7, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video
Tampa Bay Sun FC won 2-1 against Dallas Trinity FC to advance to the 2025 USL Super League Final after goals from Tash Flint and Carlee Giammona earned the comeback victory after conceding an early header from Dallas' Hannah Davison.
USL Super League Stories from June 7, 2025
- Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Tampa Bay Sun FC in USL Super League Semifinals, 2-1 - Dallas Trinity FC
