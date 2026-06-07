6.6.2026: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on June 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Jesús de Vicente and Tucker Lepley scored either side of halftime to lead Oakland Roots SC to a 2-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Cashman Field.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.