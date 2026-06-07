6.6.2026: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
Published on June 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Jesús de Vicente and Tucker Lepley scored either side of halftime to lead Oakland Roots SC to a 2-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Cashman Field.
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