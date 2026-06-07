6.6.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Jonas Fjeldberg scored the second-half winner as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 2-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Weidner Field on Saturday night, securing the Switchbacks' berth in the knockout stage after their third win in as many games in the group stage.
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2026
- Sacramento Republic FC Draws Monterey Bay FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks Clinch Spot in Quarterfinals for the Prinx Tires USL Cup - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Switchbacks Clinch Spot in Quarterfinals for the Prinx Tires USL Cup - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Locomotive Falls, 2-1, to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the Third Round of the USL Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Loses at Home in USL Cup to Oakland Roots SC - Las Vegas Lights FC
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