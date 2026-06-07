6.6.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Jonas Fjeldberg scored the second-half winner as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 2-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Weidner Field on Saturday night, securing the Switchbacks' berth in the knockout stage after their third win in as many games in the group stage.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2026

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