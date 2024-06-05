6.5.2024: San Antonio FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
June 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
United States youth international Brandan Craig scored a brilliant free kick with 25 minutes to go as El Paso Locomotive FC took a 1-0 victory against Copa Tejas rival San Antonio FC as the hosts hit the woodwork twice but suffered their first home defeat of the season.
