6.4.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
June 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Cam Lindley scored his first goal of the season to lift Indy Eleven to a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium as Indy ended an eight-game winless streak in USL Championship play for its second win of the regular season.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2025
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
