6.4.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

June 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Cam Lindley scored his first goal of the season to lift Indy Eleven to a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium as Indy ended an eight-game winless streak in USL Championship play for its second win of the regular season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.