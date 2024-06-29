6.29.2024: Charlotte Independence vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Charlotte Independence, Richmond Kickers battle to 2-2 draw in 20th all-time meeting, as Joel Johnson, Gabriel Obertan and Nil Vinyals each tally pair of goal contributions; Kickers grab extra point in 5-4 penalty kick shootout victory at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
