Forward Madison Fall to One Knoxville in Jägermeister Cup

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







It was a hot, sunny night in Tennessee as the fifth round of the USL Jägermeister Cup kicked off between One Knoxville and Forward Madison FC. The game was physical for the first twenty minutes, with each team receiving a yellow early. However, neither side had a goal-scoring opportunity until the 24th minute when FMFC's Cherif Dieye dribbled through a few Knoxville defenders and put a curling shot just high of the net.

A few minutes later, Knoxville had a shot of their own. FMFC defender Timmy Mehl headed a ball out of the box, but Frank Ross picked up the loose ball and hit a first-time volley over the goal to keep the game scoreless.

After the hydration break, the 'Mingos captain, Mitch Osmond stepped off the field due to a head injury from a Knoxville free kick. He would later re-enter the game and have a chance on goal in the 43rd, his header going just over the crossbar. The scoreline would remain 0-0 going into halftime.

Forward Madison made a second-half substitution, bringing on Derek Gebhard for his 100th appearance as a Mingo. One Knoxville put quick pressure on Forward's backline, forcing keeper Bernd Schipmann to make a diving save in the 48th minute.

Ten minutes later, Knoxville was able to capitalize first. Off of a quick throw-in, Frank Ross dribbled past a few defenders toward the end line and slotted the ball near-post to put his team up 0-1. Shortly after, Knoxville doubled their lead. The home team had a few goal attempts, but the Forward defense held strong until Stuart Richie shot the ball past Schipmann and Mehl for Knoxville's second goal of the night.

Forward Madison used the rest of their substitutions in attempts to swing momentum in their favor, but Knoxville's defense proved tough to break for Forward. At the end of ten minutes of stoppage time, the match ended 0-2 and moved One Knoxville in first place and Forward Madison in third place in Group 2 of the Jägermeister Cup standings.

