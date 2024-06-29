Greenville Triumph Falls to Lexington Sporting Club in Hard-Fought Battle

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC- In a closely contested match at home, the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club faced off against the Lexington Sporting Club, ultimately falling 1-0 to their opponents. This encounter marked their second meeting of the 2024 season, with Lexington exacting revenge for their earlier loss in March. Greenville moves to 2-1-2 in the USL Jägermeister Cup standings, still sitting in first position for Group One.

The match began with an early setback for the Triumph as Ates Diouf capitalized on a defensive lapse in the 2nd minute, putting Lexington ahead 1-0. Despite Greenville's efforts, including a near miss by Sebastian Velasquez hitting the post in the 23rd minute, they couldn't find the equalizer before halftime.

The second half saw increased intensity, but Greenville's challenges mounted when Daniel Wu received his second yellow card in the 61st minute, reducing the Triumph to ten players. Despite playing with a numerical disadvantage, Greenville pressed forward, with Pascal Corvino having a promising opportunity in stoppage time that was denied by Lexington's goalkeeper, Amal Knight.

The match was characterized by aggressive play, resulting in several cards and fouls throughout the match. Greenville's offensive efforts were met with resilience from Lexington's defense, who managed to hold onto their early lead secured by Diouf's early strike, finalizing the match 1-0.

The Greenville Triumph will regroup for their next fixture against Union Omaha on Saturday, July 13th, at 7:00 pm EST at home. For more updates and tickets, visit Greenville Triumph's official website or follow them on social media.

