6.28.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Yanis Leerman scored the decisive goal in a penalty shootout as Loudoun United FC took a 4-3 victory from the spot after playing to a 1-1 draw against the Charlotte Independence in Group 5 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, keeping Loudoun on top of the group going to the final group stage round.
