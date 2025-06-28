6.28.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Michael Bryant scored the decisive penalty kick in a shootout after Matt Sheldon's second goal of the night in second-half stoppage time had pulled Detroit City FC level in a 2-2 draw against Hartford Athletic in Group 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Trinity Health Stadium.

