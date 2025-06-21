6.21.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC stormed out to a comprehensive 3-0 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC at Covenant Health Park with goals from Sivert Haugli, Mikkel Goeling and Babacar Diene extending Knoxville's unbeaten streak at home to eight matches.
Check out the One Knoxville SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 21, 2025
- Kickers Force Tight Match Against League Leaders, Fall, 0-1, to Spokane - Richmond Kickers
- Last Minute Goal Sinks Jacks Against Texoma FC - Charlotte Independence
- Spokane Velocity FC Defeats Richmond Kickers - Spokane Velocity FC
- Triumph Snap Winless Streak with 3-1 Statement Win over Chattanooga - Greenville Triumph SC
- Tormenta FC Suffers 3-0 Loss to One Knoxville - South Georgia Tormenta FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent One Knoxville SC Stories
- Knoxville Tie with Forward Madison
- Knoxville Kick Off Its Season at Home with Fireworks
- Zoo Knoxville Named Official Zoo of One Knoxville SC to Kickstart a Multi-Year Partnership
- One Knoxville Sporting Club Teams up with Bush's Beans as Official Bean Partner
- One Knoxville SC and Y-12 Credit Union Announce Partnership for the 2025 USL League One Season