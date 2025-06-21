Sports stats

USL1 One Knoxville SC

6.21.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC stormed out to a comprehensive 3-0 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC at Covenant Health Park with goals from Sivert Haugli, Mikkel Goeling and Babacar Diene extending Knoxville's unbeaten streak at home to eight matches.
