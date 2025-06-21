6.21.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







Goals from Leo Castro, Toby Sims and Ezekiel Soto powered Greenville Triumph SC to a 3-1 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC after Pablo Hernandez opened the scoring for the visitors at Paladin Stadium, ending the eight-match winless streak for the home side.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.