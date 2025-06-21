6.21.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Goals from Leo Castro, Toby Sims and Ezekiel Soto powered Greenville Triumph SC to a 3-1 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC after Pablo Hernandez opened the scoring for the visitors at Paladin Stadium, ending the eight-match winless streak for the home side.
