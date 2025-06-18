6.18.2025: Miami FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC
Matías Romero scored a spectacular strike to lead Miami FC to a 1-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Pitbull Stadium as the hosts ended the Battery's nine-game undefeated streak in league play while also becoming the first team to hold Charleston scoreless in the USL Championship this season.
