USL Miami FC

6.18.2025: Miami FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Matías Romero scored a spectacular strike to lead Miami FC to a 1-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Pitbull Stadium as the hosts ended the Battery's nine-game undefeated streak in league play while also becoming the first team to hold Charleston scoreless in the USL Championship this season.
