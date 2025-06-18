6.18.2025: Miami FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Matías Romero scored a spectacular strike to lead Miami FC to a 1-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Pitbull Stadium as the hosts ended the Battery's nine-game undefeated streak in league play while also becoming the first team to hold Charleston scoreless in the USL Championship this season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.