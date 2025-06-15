6.15.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine come back to defeat Union Omaha, 3-1, as Ollie Wright records first hat trick of professional career and in club history to down defending champions at sold-out Fitzpatrick Stadium.
